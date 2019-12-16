Baek Ye Rin, IU, and Sung Si Kyung top Instiz chart for the third week of December 2019

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the third week of December (December 9 - December 15) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Baek Ye Rin - "Square (2017)" - 21,712 Points









2. IU - "Blueming" - 20,393 Points









3. Sung Si Kyung x IU - "First Winter" - 12,663 Points









4. Davichi - "Dear" - 10,769 Points









5. Noel - "Late Night" - 9,637 Points









6. Jung Seung Hwan - "My Christmas Wish" - 9,459 Points









7. Idina Menzel - "Into The Unknown" - 9,403 Points









8. Damoim x Dingo - "I'mma Do" - 8,859 Points









9. MAMAMOO - "HIP" - 8,540 Points









10. IU - "Love Poem" - 7,504 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

