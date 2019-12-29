2

3

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 33 minutes ago

Dream Note get flowery for their second set of teaser images for 'Dream Wish'

AKP STAFF

Dream Note has dropped a second set of teaser images for 'Dream Wish'.


The girls take on a flowery, beautiful concept for their second set, showing off their beautiful smiles for the fans. 'Dream Wish' is the girls' first comeback in 10 months since their 'Dream:us' in March. The release will including title song "WISH" along with songs such as "Love Is So Amazing", "Bittersweet", "La Isla Bonita", and the instrumental for "WISH".

Dream Note will be coming back on January 8th at 6PM KST. Check out the photos below.

  1. Dream Note
1 187 Share 40% Upvoted

2

yooonoon637 pts 26 minutes ago 0
26 minutes ago

You posted the same pictures of the girls...

Share
Red Velvet, Wendy
Red Velvet updates fans on Wendy's condition
5 minutes ago   0   2,685

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND