Dream Note get flowery for their second set of teaser images for 'Dream Wish'

Dream Note has dropped a second set of teaser images for 'Dream Wish'.



The girls take on a flowery, beautiful concept for their second set, showing off their beautiful smiles for the fans. 'Dream Wish' is the girls' first comeback in 10 months since their 'Dream:us' in March. The release will including title song "WISH" along with songs such as "Love Is So Amazing", "Bittersweet", "La Isla Bonita", and the instrumental for "WISH".

Dream Note will be coming back on January 8th at 6PM KST. Check out the photos below.