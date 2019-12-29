Red Velvet updates fans on Wendy's condition

Red Velvet updated fans on Wendy's status.

The girls had a fansigning for 'Psycho' on the 29th. During the fansign, the girls said, "Wendy saw the trend for her on Twitter. She really liked it when she saw the screenshot. Currently, Wendy can't really chew, so she's eating soft goods such as eggs and bean-curd stew. But she has a bright personality, so she's not really showing it."

The girls added, "Honestly, before we came to the fansigning, we worried about what we would do if we were asked about Wendy, but no one did, and we thought to ourselves how much you care for us. We were angry at the accident, and we are so thankful that so many people helped us. The four of us will promote for the time being, and we'll be splitting Wendy's part, so we ask for your forgiveness even if we make a mistake. Wendy will be back when she's healthy."

Get well soon, Wendy!