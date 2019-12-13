Check out a compilation of digital & physical Gaon chart scores for all top 30 nominees of the '2020 Golden Disc Awards'

With one of the most prestigious year-end music award ceremonies - the '2020 Golden Disc Awards' - coming up from January 4-5 at the Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, netizens have compiled a helpful chart, listing out physical and digital chart scores of all top 30 nominees for both the physical sales category and the digital awards category.



Earlier this year, the '2020 Golden Disc Awards' announced some changes to its judging criteria, by revealing that music released from between October of 2018 through October of 2019 will be considered for judgement. Furthermore, 40% of the award decisions will be through contribution from a panel of professional judges including music producers, entertainment company representatives, media reporters, etc. Once again, there will be no fan voting for awards at the '2020 Golden Disc Awards'.



Due to the fact that the professional panel of judges will influence the awards more heavily this year, many netizens suspect that the Gaon chart scores listed below do not necessarily reflect who the winners will be. Many also noted that the larger presence of professional judges was instated with concerns toward the ongoing issue of 'sajaegi'.



This chart below shows physical album sale scores of the top 30 'Golden Disc' Nominees. The table headers from left to right are: Artist, Album Title, Release date, Total Sales, Days Since Release, Months Since Release, and Total Points.

This chart below shows digital streaming scores of the top 30 'Golden Disc' nominees. The table headers from left to right are: Artist, Song Title, Release Date, Stream Count, Days Since Release, Months Since Release, and Total Points.

Meanwhile, the digital award portion of the '2020 Golden Disc Awards' takes place on January 4, and the physical album sale award portion takes place on January 5. The events will air live via JTBC.