Jung In & Jo Jung Chi welcome their second child!

On December 13, musician couple Jung In and Jo Jung Chi welcomed their second child to the family!

The artists' label Mystic Story relayed, "The Jung In and Jo Jung Chi couple welcomed a baby boy into their family on the morning of December 13. The mother and child are both healthy and recovering with rest. Please send your warm congratulations and blessings toward the couple."

Meanwhile, Jung In and Jo Jung Chi married back in November of 2013. The couple welcomed their first daughter Jo Eun in 2017. Congratulations to the entire family!

