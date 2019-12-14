BTS' V shares why BTS flies private

BTS' V spoke up on the real reason why the group flies private.

On December 15's V Live, V shared, "Well..I'm speaking for all of us. We fly with private jets but in fact, we'd love to fly with commercial airlines. However, whenever we fly -short or long distance- there were people who knew where we were seated in advance. They would sit in front of us or right next to us, which made us a little uncomfortable. Well, to be honest, I wish they didn't do it. Yes, it scares me. Really."







It has been said BTS flys commercial when they are traveling a long distance due to safety reasons. Fans are raising concerns for the safety of BTS regarding these "fans", also known as "sasaengs".

What do you think?