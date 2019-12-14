BTS' V shares why BTS flies private

30

BTS' V spoke up on the real reason why the group flies private. 

On December 15's V Live, V shared, "Well..I'm speaking for all of us. We fly with private jets but in fact, we'd love to fly with commercial airlines. However, whenever we fly -short or long distance- there were people who knew where we were seated in advance. They would sit in front of us or right next to us, which made us a little uncomfortable. Well, to be honest, I wish they didn't do it. Yes, it scares me. Really."  


It has been said BTS flys commercial when they are traveling a long distance due to safety reasons. Fans are raising concerns for the safety of BTS regarding these "fans", also known as "sasaengs". 

kxk1,093 pts 56 minutes ago
56 minutes ago

taehyung is never afraid to call out sasaengs or delulu shippers I love that about him

2

Lalalak255 pts 26 minutes ago
26 minutes ago

These sasaengs are not fans. They are crazy and full of delusions.

Please what you are doing is not safe and is harming the boys. Not only to BTS but to other groups as well. These Sasaengs are crazy af

