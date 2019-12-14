1

0

Misc
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

A Pink's Eunji releases a beautiful cover of 'Into the Unknown'

AKP STAFF

A Pink's Eunji has released a beautiful cover of "Into the Unknown".

She's the latest idol to cover the 'Frozen 2' OST, and she brings her amazing vocal prowess to the song, belting out clear high notes with a smile on her face.

Check it out above.

  1. A Pink
  2. Eunji
0 440 Share 100% Upvoted
BTS, V
BTS' V shares why BTS flies private
1 hour ago   8   12,238
BTS, V
BTS' V shares why BTS flies private
1 hour ago   8   12,238

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND