A Pink's Eunji releases a beautiful cover of 'Into the Unknown'

A Pink's Eunji has released a beautiful cover of "Into the Unknown".
She's the latest idol to cover the 'Frozen 2' OST, and she brings her amazing vocal prowess to the song, belting out clear high notes with a smile on her face.
Check it out above.
1
0
A Pink's Eunji has released a beautiful cover of "Into the Unknown".
She's the latest idol to cover the 'Frozen 2' OST, and she brings her amazing vocal prowess to the song, belting out clear high notes with a smile on her face.
Check it out above.
Log in to comment