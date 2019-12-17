Boy group ENOi to return with special winter single album

Rookie boy group ENOi is returning this December with a special winter single album, titled 'For RAYS, Realize All Your Star'.

This will mark ENOi's first music release since their debut back in April of this year, with their 1st single "Bloom". The single album will bring listeners a warm, comforting feeling in time for the year-end holidays, and will be released this December 19 at 6 PM KST.

Meanwhile, ENOi are also preparing for their comeback with their 1st mini album, set for release some time in early 2020. ENOi consist of members Laon, Dojin, Hamin, Avin, Jinwoo, J-Kid, and Gun.