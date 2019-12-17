Gong Hyo Jin is the lovely cover model for the January 2020 issue of 'Elle'

Actress Gong Hyo Jin is officially the first cover star of 'Elle' magazine for the year 2020!

The special January edition cover pictorial accentuates Gong Hyo Jin's nickname "Gong-ve-ly" (Gong + lovely), as the actress brings out both her soft-spoken charisma as well as her bright smile and amicable aura.

Meanwhile, Gong Hyo Jin once again proved that she was a "romantic comedy queen" with her latest drama KBS2's 'When The Camellias Bloom', playing the female lead Dong Baek. Check out her two unique cover cuts below!