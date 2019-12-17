4

Netizens LOL at 'MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' lineup mishap, inviting 'Male TWICE' as performers

Back on December 16, the upcoming '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' posted a lineup of performing artists with a small mishap!

As you can see in the lineup chart below,the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' seems to have invited TWICE, literally "twice". 

Obviously, the "Male TWICE" listed just before the "Real TWICE" on the lineup chart is none other than TWICE's hoobae group Stray Kids

Netizens couldn't help but LOL as they commented, "Wait what happened to TWICE kekekeke", "Stray Kids forced to question the meaning of their existence kekekeke", "Oh does that mean TWICE will perform twice~??", "When did my girls debut as a rookie boy group??", "Since when were Stray Kids 'Male TWICE' kekekeke", "Can't wait to see 'Female TWICE' and 'Male TWICE' kekeke", and more!

Meanwhile, the above lineup chart has since been deleted from the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon's website. According to MBC, they will be re-announcing the full performing artist lineup some time this week, as fans are demanding the addition of not only BTS and EXO, but also MBC's hottest rookie artist, Yoo San Seul (Yoo Jae Suk). 

You can tune in to the '2019 MBC Gayo Daejaejeon' this December 31 at 8:55 PM KST!

well there u go felix live ur best life as a twice member

"2 Stray" is a more fitting name than another twice

