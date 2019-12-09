BLACKPINK Jennie’s adorable teddy bear airport fashion steals the hearts of netizens

BLACKPINK Jennie’s adorable airport fashion has captured the heart of netizens with her cuteness.
The popular star appeared at Incheon Airport on December 9 in order to go abroad for overseas schedules in Beijing. She was spotted wearing an all-denim outfit featuring an adorable teddy bear head wrap and a matching teddy bear backpack!
Netizens have been squealing over the star’s cute look, stating:
“That teddy bear backpack is so cute.”
“She’s so adorable.”
“Jennie is so pretty.”
What do you think of Jennie’s look?
Log in to comment