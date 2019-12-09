BLACKPINK Jennie’s adorable teddy bear airport fashion steals the hearts of netizens

﻿ ﻿ MYDAILY

BLACKPINK Jennie’s adorable airport fashion has captured the heart of netizens with her cuteness.

The popular star appeared at Incheon Airport on December 9 in order to go abroad for overseas schedules in Beijing. She was spotted wearing an all-denim outfit featuring an adorable teddy bear head wrap and a matching teddy bear backpack!

Netizens have been squealing over the star’s cute look, stating:

“That teddy bear backpack is so cute.”

“She’s so adorable.”

“Jennie is so pretty.”

What do you think of Jennie’s look?