10

0

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 58 minutes ago

Hong Jin Young donates 100 million KRW (~83,998 USD) to college scholarship fund under her name

AKP STAFF

Singer Hong Jin Young has donated 100 million KRW (~83,998 USD) to a college scholarship fund.

View this post on Instagram

작년에이어 올해도 #한국장학재단 다녀왔습니다^^ 작년부터 제이름을 건 장학금이 생겼다는게 정말 제게는 또다른 행복과 기쁨이었습니다.제가 누군가에게 조금이라도 힘이될수있었다는 행복 또 그친구들에게서 받은 진심어린 편지를 읽는 기쁨 그것들은 말로 표현하기 너무 부족하겠지요. 저에게 올해는 너무힘들었었던 한해이기도 했었는데요.꾸준히 절 아껴주시고 응원해주셨던 여러분들께 받았던 그많은 사랑만큼 앞으로 계속 조금씩 보답하면서 항상 감사해하면서 살께요. 전국에있는 꿈을꾸고 꿈을그리고 꿈을향해 달려가고있는 대학생여러분 항상 지치지말고 용기잃지말고 꼭 좋은꿈 꾸길바랄께요 이누나가 이언니가 응원해요♡

A post shared by hongjinyoung 홍진영 (@sambahong) on

The fund, which is listed under her name, will be used to help students attend college. The singer made a touching post on her personal Instagram on December 9, stating:

“I visited the Korean Student Aid Foundation just like last year. I received so much happiness and joy learning that there is a scholarship under my name. I am happy to be a help to those who need it and felt so much joy reading the letters addressed to me. There are no amount of words that can portray how happy I am. This year was a really difficult one for me. I would like to repay back the love you gave me and always stay grateful. To those college students chasing their dreams, stay strong and don’t lose courage. I support your dreams and hope you continue to have good ones.”

Congratulations to Hong Jin Young on her good deed!

  1. Hong Jin Young
1 267 Share 100% Upvoted

1

LoveKpopfromAust388 pts 41 minutes ago 0
41 minutes ago

I like her as an artist and as such a caring person.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND