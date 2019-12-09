Hong Jin Young donates 100 million KRW (~83,998 USD) to college scholarship fund under her name

Singer Hong Jin Young has donated 100 million KRW (~83,998 USD) to a college scholarship fund.

The fund, which is listed under her name, will be used to help students attend college. The singer made a touching post on her personal Instagram on December 9, stating:

“I visited the Korean Student Aid Foundation just like last year. I received so much happiness and joy learning that there is a scholarship under my name. I am happy to be a help to those who need it and felt so much joy reading the letters addressed to me. There are no amount of words that can portray how happy I am. This year was a really difficult one for me. I would like to repay back the love you gave me and always stay grateful. To those college students chasing their dreams, stay strong and don’t lose courage. I support your dreams and hope you continue to have good ones.”

Congratulations to Hong Jin Young on her good deed!