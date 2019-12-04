2

AOA's Chanmi reveals her mom styled her hair for 'New Moon' comeback

AKP STAFF

Chanmi revealed her mom styled her hair for AOA's 'New Moon' comeback.

On the December 4th episode of 'Cultwo Show', AOA featured as guests, and one viewer sent in a message, saying, "Chanmi dyed her hair at her mom's hair salon." Chanmi responded, "My mom runs a hair salon in the city of Gumi. Fans know this, and they visit from far away."

DJ Kim Tae Kyun then asked if her mother does Chanmi's hair during AOA promotions, and she said, "My hair right now was done by my mom. My mom is cute and carefree. I take after her." Jimin added, "Her mom is pretty."

When asked if she thinks she's prettier than her mom, Chanmi said without hesitation, "My mom is prettier." 

How sweet!

