EXO reveal Chanyeol has hit a new level of funny lately + Sehun shares his 'lemon soju' recipe

The 6-members of EXO made a guest appearance on the December 4 broadcast of MBC FM4U's 'Kim Shin Young's Noon Song of Hope', where they talked about all kinds of topics like the group's recent variety appearances, and more.

Having recorded variety programs like 'Radio Star' and 'Knowing Brothers' in light of their comeback, EXO named the members likely to receive the most screen time on these upcoming variety broadcasts. The members pointed to Chanyeol when it came to the 'Knowing Brothers', and Chanyeol explained, "The members like to prank me and concentrate the jokes on me. When I see the members laughing from something I did, I get excited and ambitious so I end up overdoing it." Kai added, "Chanyeol has been pretty funny since debut, but these days he's reached another level of funny. His potential blew up."



While answering questions from listeners, Sehun was asked to reveal the secret to his 'lemon soju'. Sehun answered, "I enjoy drinking 'lemon soju'. To make it, you fill the glass with ice first, then pour the soju. Then you squeeze three lemons into it and stir before you drink it." As for what foods go well with his 'lemon soju', Sehun shared, "I like to eat proteins that are good for you like meats, shrimp, and sashimi. I still stay conscious of my health when I drink alcohol."

