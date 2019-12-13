Ahn Jae Hyun faced with negative comments about his acting skills on 'People With Flaws'

Ahn Jae Hyun is currently facing the criticism of netizens for his acting on his latest drama 'People With Flaws'.

Although the actor is generally being met with unfavorable opinions due to his divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun, netizens are criticizing his acting skills and stating that his looks are unfavorable. Comments such as these have been attacking the actor, stating:



"His acting is so cringe."

"He needs to get plastic surgery."

"His acting is so awkward that I can't watch the drama."

It seems like the low ratings of the drama are also being blamed on Ahn Jae Hyun as well according to recent news reports. It is also said that his co-star Oh Yeon Seo is also facing criticism because she is also involved in the drama. It is clear that the staff of the drama have no choice but to think deeply and carefully about the next moves of their drama.

