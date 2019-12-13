3

Ahn Jae Hyun faced with negative comments about his acting skills on 'People With Flaws'

Ahn Jae Hyun is currently facing the criticism of netizens for his acting on his latest drama 'People With Flaws'.

Although the actor is generally being met with unfavorable opinions due to his divorce scandal with Goo Hye Sun, netizens are criticizing his acting skills and stating that his looks are unfavorable. Comments such as these have been attacking the actor, stating: 

"His acting is so cringe."

"He needs to get plastic surgery."

"His acting is so awkward that I can't watch the drama." 

It seems like the low ratings of the drama are also being blamed on Ahn Jae Hyun as well according to recent news reports. It is also said that his co-star Oh Yeon Seo is also facing criticism because she is also involved in the drama. It is clear that the staff of the drama have no choice but to think deeply and carefully about the next moves of their drama. 

borahae4,599 pts 27 minutes ago 1
27 minutes ago

people are just nasty a-holes. leave the dude alone, he is already unhealthy weight and depressed. did you not learn shit from Sulli and Hara's horrible cases? you don't like the drama - just quietly do not watch.

favforsue125 pts 13 minutes ago 0
13 minutes ago

The character is awkward and cringe. He is not that bad. Other characters in the drama are also cringe. Still, I find it funny so I’ll continue to watch.

