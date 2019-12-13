Actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) to tie the knot with her non-celebrity fiancé today!

Actress Soo Hyun (Claudia Kim) will be tying the knot with Korean-American business CEO Cha Min Geun today, on December 14!

Soo Hyun and Cha Min Geun will be holding a private wedding ceremony on the afternoon of December 14 at Shilla Hotel in Seoul, just 2 months after going public with their relationship back in August of this year.

Meanwhile, Soo Hyun debuted as a supermodel in 2005 before expanding her career into acting, later on being cast in Hollywood movies like 'Avengers: Age of Ultron' and 'Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald'. Her fiancé Cha Min Geun is the Korean branch CEO of 'WeWork', a business based in New York.



Congratulations to the couple!