GOT7'S Jinyoung & Red Velvet's Irene sing a funky tune in preview for the 'KBS Gayo Daechukjae'!

The upcoming '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae' wants all you K-Pop fans to tune in for a night filled with spectacular performances!

In a recent preview clip for the '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae', the music festival's main hosts GOT7's Jinyoung and Red Velvet's Irene partnered up for a fun, funky tune! In addition to Jinyoung and Irene, idols like MAMAMOO's Solar, TXT's Soobin, Oh My Girl's Hyojung, MONSTA X's Minhyuk, and ITZY's Ryujin joined in on an impromptu dance party!

Watch the cute preview clip above while you wait for the full '2019 KBS Gayo Daechukjae', coming up on December 27 at 7:50 PM KST!

