Watch NCT 127 performing 'Superhuman' & 'Highway to Heaven' on the 'Today Show' at Rockefeller Center

After celebrating Thanksgiving with American audiences at the annual 'Macy's Thanksgiving Parade' yesterday, NCT 127 greeted viewers once again on Black Friday, November 29 during NBC's 'Today Show'!

On this episode of the 'Today Show', the popular morning program continued its 'Citi Concert Series' with NCT 127's energetic performances at the Rockefeller Center in New York City, New York. 'Today Show's news anchor Sheinelle Jones noted that numerous fans were seen camping out overnight in order to see NCT 127's performance, as she introduced the theme of the mini concert, 'Top of the K-Pop'.

You can catch NCT 127 performing "Superhuman" and "Highway to Heaven" from their 4th mini album 'We Are Superhuman', below! Meanwhile, NCT 127 will be stopping by San Hose this December 5 to participate in 99.7 Now's 'Poptopia', as well as in Chicago on December 7 to perform at B96's 'Jingle Bash'.

