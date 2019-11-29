Check out film actor brand values for the month of November!

On November 30, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation revealed brand value ranking analysis results for film actors, after collecting and analyzing big data between October 29 through November 29, 2019.

After analyzing big data of approximately 50 film actors and actresses, the institute deduced that the #1 film star for the month of November based on brand value was actress Lee Young Ae, earning a total of 8,046,382 points. The actress's latest film 'Come Find Me' premiered in theaters back on November 27. In 2nd place came actor Gong Yoo with 5,276,458 points, after his most recent performance in the film 'Born 1982, Kim Ji Young'.

In 3rd place came actor Kim Eung Soo of 'By Quantum Physics: A Nightlife Venture' with a total of 4,502,991 points. Actress Gong Hyo Jin followed closely behind in 4th place, with a total of 4,309,452 points, most recently greeting audiences on the big screen with 'Crazy Romance'.



From 5th through 10th place are, in order: Lee Jung Jae, Jo Yeo Jung, Honey Lee, Kwon Sang Woo, and Lee Byung Hun.



