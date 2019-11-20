16

TWICE Dahyun's airport fashion has netizens squealing over her cuteness

TWICE's Dahyun's adorable airport has made trending headlines on Korean news sites.

The group was seen arriving back to Korea after finishing their schedules in Japan. 

The cute star is seen holding a single handbag as she's wrapped in a fluffy hoodie jacket that makes her look like a  little baby rabbit. Netizens have been coo-ing over her adorable look, stating:

"She's so cute! Like a little penguin."

"It's our tofu!"

"Wow, she's really too cute for words." 


What do you think of Dahyun's look? 

Wow...low standards. Typical Onces.

Lol the tiniest hands

