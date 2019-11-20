ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo talks about the hardships and enjoyment of pursuing idol life and acting at the same time

﻿ ﻿ NEWSEN

Cha Eun Woo spoke about the difficulties of promoting an album and acting at the same time.

The popular idol star appeared at his group's showcase to promote ASTRO's newest album titled 'BLUE FLAME' where he revealed his thoughts about juggling both acting and being an idol.



He stated: "It would be a lie to say it's not difficult but even though it's hard I had a lot of fun preparing for these activities. I got through those challenges with that mindset. I wish people would show me as much love as the effort I put into these projects."

ASTRO is currently in the midst of promoting their sixth mini-album.



