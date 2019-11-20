5

Park Ji Min re-visits her old label JYP with a surprise MC

Park Ji Min visited her former label JYP Entertainment.

The singer showcased her humor and wit and expressed her surprise when she saw that her special MC was none other former 'Produce 101' trainee Jang Moon Bok. She fondly referred to her company as her 'past boyfriend', eliciting laughter from viewers. 

The fun video shows the two trying out the famous food and ice cream from the organic cafeteria. You can check out parts 1 and 2 above, both are subbed in English with the CC option in the YouTube player.

bang chan!!!!!!!

glad to see someone from Produce is still able to leave their house.

