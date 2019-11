Sungmin has released a new set of teaser images for his solo debut mini album, 'Orgel'.

According to SM Entertainment, Sungmin's upcoming 1st mini album 'Orgel' will contain a total of 5 tracks including the title track also called "Orgel", plus more. Each of the tracks will deliver warmth and healing to listeners this winter.

Stay tuned for the full release of 'Orgel' this November 22 at 6 PM KST.