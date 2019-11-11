Lee Jin Hyuk in talks to make his acting debut in MBC's 'His Memorization Method' alongside Kim Dong Wook & Moon Ga Young

According to media outlet reports on November 12, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is currently in talks to make his acting debut!
Lee Jin Hyuk is currently discussing a supporting role in MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series, titled 'His Memorization Method'. Starring male lead Kim Dong Wook and female lead Moon Ga Young, the romance drama tells the story of a man with Hyperthymesia and his love story with a top actress.
'His Memorization Method' is set to air some time in March of next year. Do you want to see Lee Jin Hyuk making his acting debut?
Log in to comment