Lee Jin Hyuk in talks to make his acting debut in MBC's 'His Memorization Method' alongside Kim Dong Wook & Moon Ga Young

According to media outlet reports on November 12, UP10TION's Lee Jin Hyuk is currently in talks to make his acting debut!

Lee Jin Hyuk is currently discussing a supporting role in MBC's upcoming Wed-Thurs drama series, titled 'His Memorization Method'. Starring male lead Kim Dong Wook and female lead Moon Ga Young, the romance drama tells the story of a man with Hyperthymesia and his love story with a top actress.

'His Memorization Method' is set to air some time in March of next year. Do you want to see Lee Jin Hyuk making his acting debut?

