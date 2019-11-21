NCT Dream x Prettymuch count down in teaser images for 'Up to You'

NCT Dream and Prettymuch are counting down in teaser images for 'Up to You'.



As previously reported, NCT Dream is featuring in American-Canadian boy group Prettymuch's upcoming album 'INTL:EP', which drops on November 22. The track "Up To You" will feature NCT Dream, and it's described as a vibrant pop track accompanied by an upbeat piano melody.



Are you excited for NCT Dream x Prettymuch's collaboration?