NCT Dream and Prettymuch are counting down in teaser images for 'Up to You'.
As previously reported, NCT Dream is featuring in American-Canadian boy group Prettymuch's upcoming album 'INTL:EP', which drops on November 22. The track "Up To You" will feature NCT Dream, and it's described as a vibrant pop track accompanied by an upbeat piano melody.
Are you excited for NCT Dream x Prettymuch's collaboration?
NCT Dream x Prettymuch count down in teaser images for 'Up to You'
