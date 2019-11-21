Girl's Day's Minah has dropped her music video for "Butterfly"!
In the MV, Minah goes on a sweet solo adventure as she takes photos and goes on a drive. "Butterfly" is about a special someone who gives you butterflies in an unexpected way.
Watch Minah's "Butterfly" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.
2
2
Posted by50 minutes ago
Girl's Day's Minah goes on a sweet solo adventure in 'Butterfly' MV
Girl's Day's Minah has dropped her music video for "Butterfly"!
2 445 Share 50% Upvoted
Log in to comment