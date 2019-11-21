2

Girl's Day's Minah goes on a sweet solo adventure in 'Butterfly' MV

Girl's Day's Minah has dropped her music video for "Butterfly"!

In the MV, Minah goes on a sweet solo adventure as she takes photos and goes on a drive. "Butterfly" is about a special someone who gives you butterflies in an unexpected way.

Watch Minah's "Butterfly" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

Yay! I'm so happy for her. But did anyone else think this was sudden? Maybe it's just me, but I didn't see much build up or hype for this .. it kinda just, came out.

Love my Minah 🧡🧡🧡🧡

