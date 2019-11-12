11

MAMAMOO drop 'reality in BLACK' album highlight medley

MAMAMOO have dropped the album highlight medley for 'reality in BLACK'!

After teasers featuring the MAMAMOO members in different universes, fans finally get to listen to a preview of the girl group's upcoming second full album. "Hip" was already revealed as their title track in a music video teaser, and other tracks on the album include "Destiny", "Universe", "Ten Nights", "4x4ever", "Better", "Hello Mama", "ZzZz", "rEALITY", "High Tension", and "I'm Your Fan".

'reality in BLACK' will be released on November 14 at 6 PM KST. Listen to the album highlight medley below!
         

