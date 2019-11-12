U-KISS's Jun confirms his Korean solo debut next month!

U-KISS member/actor Jun (Lee Jun Young) is finally debuting solo in Korea!

Previously, Jun made his solo debut in Japan first, releasing various singles while focusing on his acting promotions in Korea. But now, fans can look forward to the release of Jun's Korean solo debut album, set for release some time in early December!

You can check out a still image from Jun's solo debut MV filming set, shared via his personal Instagram below! Meanwhile, the idol will also be greeting viewers on the small-screen soon through SBS drama 'Good Casting'.

