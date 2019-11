MAMAMOO has released the first MV teaser for "HIP"!

Following the release of the teaser image, MAMAMOO revealed a stunning MV teaser that highlights the members' powerful images. From hippie wardrobe to boxing gloves, the unique looks in the MV spotlight the girls' individual charms.



What do you think of this "HIP" song? MAMAMOO's first full-length album 'reality in BLACK' will be released on November 14 at 6 PM KST.