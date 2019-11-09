MAMAMOO return to '1st universe' in 'reality in BLACK' teaser image

MAMAMOO have finally returned to the to '1st universe' in their latest 'reality in BLACK' teaser image.



In their other universe teasers, MAMAMOO transformed for different personas, but in this universe, they're back to their true girl group form. As previously reported, the MAMAMOO members are taking on completely different personas for the theme of their second full album 'reality in BLACK', which is "What if MAMAMOO was not MAMAMOO?"



Check out MAMAMOO's second, third, and fourth universe teasers if you missed them, and stay tuned for 'reality in BLACK'to drop on November 14 at 6 PM KST.

