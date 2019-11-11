8

Jun Hyun Moo reportedly dating fellow KBS announcer Lee Hye Sung

According to an exclusive report on November 12, announcer/MC Jun Hyun Moo (42) is dating a fellow KBS announcer, Lee Hye Sung (27).

The exclusive report stated that Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung recently began dating, due to their similar interests in a variety of topics. The two stars both debuted as announcers on KBS - Jun Hyun Moo in 2006, and Lee Hye Sung in 2016. 

Earlier this year, Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung were both present at a press conference for KBS2's 'Boss In The Mirror' with Lee Hye Sung MC-ing the event, and then again 'Happy Together 4' with Lee Hye Sung as a guest. Jun Hyun Moo was then the first guest to appear on Lee Hye Sung's KBS radio program, 'Heart Fluttering Night'. 

Stay tuned for word from their agencies. 

landfairy604 pts 11 minutes ago 0
11 minutes ago

Oh wow.

0

greenbaypackers-5 pts 28 minutes ago 0
28 minutes ago

Aww that's so cute, I hope they don;t get any ridiculous backlash for this.

