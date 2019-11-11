Jun Hyun Moo reportedly dating fellow KBS announcer Lee Hye Sung

According to an exclusive report on November 12, announcer/MC Jun Hyun Moo (42) is dating a fellow KBS announcer, Lee Hye Sung (27).

The exclusive report stated that Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung recently began dating, due to their similar interests in a variety of topics. The two stars both debuted as announcers on KBS - Jun Hyun Moo in 2006, and Lee Hye Sung in 2016.

Earlier this year, Jun Hyun Moo and Lee Hye Sung were both present at a press conference for KBS2's 'Boss In The Mirror' with Lee Hye Sung MC-ing the event, and then again 'Happy Together 4' with Lee Hye Sung as a guest. Jun Hyun Moo was then the first guest to appear on Lee Hye Sung's KBS radio program, 'Heart Fluttering Night'.

Stay tuned for word from their agencies.