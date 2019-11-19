J.Y. Park unveils the featuring artists of his new single 'Fever'

J.Y. Park has unveiled the featuring artists of his new upcoming single, "Fever"!

Previously J.Y. Park hinted at the two featuring artists of his single with their initials 'S' and 'B', also adding a clue that both musicians made headlines in the past for their appearance on music competition programs. According to his 3rd moving teaser image just revealed, J.Y. Park's "Fever" will feature Superbee and Bibi!



Superbee is a rapper well-known for his appearance on 'Show Me The Money', while Bibi appeared on SBS's 'The Fan' alongside ITZY's Yeji. J.Y. Park was so impressed by rookie female musician Bibi's performance on 'The Fan' at the time, that he asked her to feature as a rapper in his new single, despite the fact that Bibi is not a rapper but a vocalist.



Stay tuned for the release of J.Y. Park's "Fever" feat. Superbee and Bibi, set for release on December 1 at 6 PM KST! The MV for the single will be out a day earlier, on November 30 at 6 PM KST.