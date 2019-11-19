Rookie band IZ to release special single 'Memento'

Rookie K-Pop band IZ will be returning with a new single, titled "Memento".

This will mark IZ's first music release in approximately 3 months, but rather than making a comeback for promotional purposes, the upcoming digital single will be dedicated to fans as a year-end gift - according to the band's label Music K Entertainment.

The single will be an emotional, modern rock genre, depicting the memories of lovers who have already gone their separate ways. The single will be out this November 29 at 6 PM KST.

Meanwhile, IZ will be spending the end of 2019 with their fans at a special fan meeting on December 14, as well as a year-end concert on December 28.

