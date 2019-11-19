3

2

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Rookie band IZ to release special single 'Memento'

AKP STAFF

Rookie K-Pop band IZ will be returning with a new single, titled "Memento". 

This will mark IZ's first music release in approximately 3 months, but rather than making a comeback for promotional purposes, the upcoming digital single will be dedicated to fans as a year-end gift - according to the band's label Music K Entertainment

The single will be an emotional, modern rock genre, depicting the memories of lovers who have already gone their separate ways. The single will be out this November 29 at 6 PM KST. 

Meanwhile, IZ will be spending the end of 2019 with their fans at a special fan meeting on December 14, as well as a year-end concert on December 28. 

  1. IZ
0 310 Share 60% Upvoted
misc.
8 Fashion Trends That Took K-Pop By Storm
2 hours ago   1   6,660
BTS
BTS is named group of the year by Variety
9 hours ago   20   7,118

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND