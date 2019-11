IZ*ONE has revealed the highlight medley for their upcoming album.

For their 1st full album 'BLOOM*IZ', the girl group prepared twelve tracks that once again point to their signature concept full of mystery and floral motifs. The album's second track "Fiesta", will be the title song for this comeback. Apart from this song, which tracks are you most excited to listen in full?

Stay tuned for IZ*ONE's comeback album release on November 11!