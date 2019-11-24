29

Posted by danisurst AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Goo Hara's Japanese agency opens up about funeral plans; currently considering making it private

A representative from Goo Hara's Japanese agency, Production Ogi, has revealed that they are currently considering holding her funeral in a private location.

"There is currently nothing that we can say [officially] right now, but we have plans to hold her funeral privately," the representative stated. "However, we must also consult Goo Hara's parents and the bereaved family."

Meanwhile, Goo Hara did not have an agency for her Korean activities at the time of her death. She left her last Korean agencyContent Y, back in January of this year.

VV10193 pts 1 hour ago
1 hour ago

Whoever write this must be so happy..

Look at the last sentence... NO ONE NEED ANYMORE BREAKING SAD NEWS..

Fnby101054 pts 8 minutes ago
8 minutes ago

Of course it should be held privately so that her family and friends can say their last goodbyes first without any fans disturbing.


2019 has been the saddest year for kpop fans with all these deaths and scandals😢😢, I hope nothing like this will happen in the future, PLEASE SPREAD LOVE NOT HATE💜.

