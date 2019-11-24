Goo Hara's Japanese agency opens up about funeral plans; currently considering making it private

A representative from Goo Hara's Japanese agency, Production Ogi, has revealed that they are currently considering holding her funeral in a private location.



"There is currently nothing that we can say [officially] right now, but we have plans to hold her funeral privately," the representative stated. "However, we must also consult Goo Hara's parents and the bereaved family."



Meanwhile, Goo Hara did not have an agency for her Korean activities at the time of her death. She left her last Korean agency, Content Y, back in January of this year.



