EXO to adjust teaser schedule for 'Obsession' in light of Goo Hara's passing

EXO will be joining a number of other K-pop artists in adjusting their promotions to mourn the loss of idol Goo Hara.

On the evening of November 24 KST, it was shared through the group's official social media that they will be adjusting the teaser schedule for their 'Obsession' comeback.

"We have adjusted the teasing schedule for EXO's sixth full-length album due to the tragic incident," the announcement read. "We will announce the schedule later, so we kindly ask for your understanding. We express our deepest condolences."



Meanwhile, MAMAMOO, UP10TION, NCT 127, and Park Ji Hoon have previously announced schedule adjustments as well.