MAMAMOO, NCT 127, UP10TION, and Park Ji Hoon among artists cancelling broadcasts, adjusting schedules to mourn Goo Hara's passing

MAMAMOO, NCT 127, UP10TION, and Park Ji Hoon have all announced adjustments to their schedules out of respect for idol Goo Hara's sudden passing.



MAMAMOO's agency RBW has decidedly cancelled the 'Twitter Blue Room Live' broadcast that was scheduled for that day (November 24). UP10TION also cancelled member Gyujin's 'Gyujin's Night Talk' broadcast.





NCT 127 also notified fans following their social media accounts that they would be adjusting the schedule for their 'NCT 127 24hr Relay Cam' content calendar. Park Ji Hoon is also rescheduling the release of the track list teaser for his upcoming album.





Meanwhile, prior to this, KBS2 also announced that the press conference for Jung Hae In's new reality program 'Jung Hae In's Walking Report' has also been cancelled.





Stay tuned for more news.



