Girl's Day's Minah shows off her lithe figure in new Instagram update

Minah made a recent Instagram update that had everyone talking about her lithe figure.

The former idol turned actress made headlines as reporters mentioned her 'chopstick' like figure. She uploaded a series of photos on her Instagram on November 4th and is seen posing in a trendy polka-dot dress in the sunlight.

Netizens are commenting on her figure, stating:

"60% of her legs have disappeared."

"Did she diet? She looks good with weight on too."

"She's so pretty..."



What do you think?