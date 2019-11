Jackson has landed a spot on 'Billboard 200' with his debut solo album 'Mirrors'.

.@JacksonWang852's 'Mirrors' debuts at #32 on this week's Billboard 200 (14.2K units). — chart data (@chartdata) November 4, 2019

The talented artist is taking on double duty with his solo album and promoting with GOT7's most recent comeback. His album debuted at 32, ranking in the top 50.

Congratulations to Jackson!