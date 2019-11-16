DinDin reveals how Kim Jong Kook made him cry

DinDin revealed how Kim Jong Kook made him cry.



On the November 16th episode of 'Knowing Brothers', the cast members asked DinDin about playing soccer with Kim Jong Kook, and he responded honestly, "I'd like you not to talk about that. It's tiring."



He continued, "There's a soccer gathering every Thursday with Kim Jong Kook hyung. One day, I was sick with a cold, so I told him I couldn't go. He responded, 'Did you just make a typo? Not a fracture, but a cold? If you have a cold, you don't come play soccer?'," revealing how Kim Jong Kook was tough on him.



DinDin added, "One time, we were done with soccer, and I cried in the car driving home. I was so tired. I was listening to Giriboy's 'Traffic Control', and tears fell down my face as I wondered why I had to play soccer when I'm so tired."

