Baek Chung Kang made his return to 'Immortal Song' on the November 16th episode.



On the special dedicated to legendary singers Cha Joong Rak and Baeho, Baek Chung Kang covered Baeho's 1967 song "Someone's Crying". Before his performance, he opened up about his longtime struggle with cancer, saying, "I became a singer like I dreamed of for a long time, but with the diagnosis of rectal cancer, I went through a hiatus. More than being sick, I had a hard time not being on stage. I was afraid the public would forget me. I'll make sure to return with a healthy image in the future."



In the end, Baek Chung Kang took the final trophy with 414 points.



Watch Baek Chung Kang's cover and the original below.

