AB6IX's Park Woo Jin absent from 'V HeartBeat' group performance due to ankle injury

AB6IX's Park Woo Jin was absent from the group's performance at the '2019 V Live Awards V HeartBeat'.



At the November 16th award ceremony, Park Woo Jin performed solo for the opening, but fans noticed he was absent from AB6IX's performance of "Blind for Love". Their agency Brand New Music explained, "After he received first aid care, he was taken to the hospital for treatment. He's had an ankle injury before, so he's been recovering. It seems like he suddenly felt pain while performing on stage. We will need to hear the doctor's opinion for the full details."



The label announced this past July Park Woo Jin was diagnosed with a syndesmotic sprain in his right ankle, and he's been focusing on treatment. Stay tuned for updates on Park Woo Jin and AB6IX.

