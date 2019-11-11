ASTRO count down 'Blue Flame' comeback with individual 'book version' concept photos

ASTRO has just dropped a new batch of teasers for their latest comeback!

On November 11 KST, Fantagio Music shared 12 individual concept photos, with two photos for each member. Referred to as the 'book version' teasers, the photos are reminiscent of a stylish private library, with each member posing with a different book or antique-style trinket.

Meanwhile, ASTRO will be returning with their sixth mini album 'Blue Flame' on November 20 at 6 PM KST.

Check out the teasers below, and stay tuned for more news about this exciting comeback!