CL to delay her first release since leaving YG to show respect for Hara's passing

CL has delayed her surprise release in order to show respect for Hara's passing.

CL had planned to release a song on November 25 but delayed its reveal in order to show her condolences for the recent tragedy. The day was significant to many fans as November 25th marks the third anniversary of 2NE1's disbandment. The song would be CL's first release since leaving her former label YG Entertainment.

Hara passed away on November 25th, leaving the entertainment industry in deep mourning.