Block B's U-Kwon has released a villainous new set of teaser images, ahead of his 1st official solo single album 'Rise Up'!

In the teaser photos, U-Kwon poses with a sinister air alongside reggae duo RGP (Skull & HaHa). The idol's upcoming 1st single album is set to contain 2 tracks - "Fuego" feat. RGP and "Rise Up" feat. Koonta.

You can look forward to U-Kwon's full solo single album drop this December 3 at 6 PM KST.