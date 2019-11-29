The Boyz's Sangyeon, Kevin, & Juyeon offer a white rose in more special single teaser images

The Boyz want to offer a lovely "White" rose to their fans in their ongoing teaser image series, ahead of their special single comeback!

Shortly after kicking off the individual teaser series with Q, Eric, and Hyunjae, The Boyz members Sangyeon, Kevin, and Juyeon are next up for a pure, crisp set of new photos. The Boyz will be returning this coming December 6 with a very special remake single, in light of their 2-year anniversary since debut. "White" was originally sung by 1st-generation idol group Fin.K.L nearly 20 years ago, and now, The Boyz will be remaking the track with a modern, boy group vibe.



Stay tuned for the full release of The Boyz's "Winter"!