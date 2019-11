U-KISS's Jun has dropped a set of glowing teaser images for his 1st Korean single album, 'Gallery'.

In one teaser photo, Jun's handsome visuals shine as he sits idly in a warmly lit library. In another photo, Jun leans his head against a wood desk in cool, blue light, with sparkling eyelids.

Fans can look forward to the full release of Jun's 1st single album 'Gallery', containing a total of 3 tracks, this December 5!