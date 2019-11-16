N.Flying's Yoo Hwe Seung sang his heart out through the fog on 'Immortal Song'.



On the November 16th episode dedicated to legendary singers Cha Joong Rak and Baeho, Yoo Hwe Seung covered Baeho's 1967 track "The Person Who Left Through the Fog". The N.Flying vocalist expressed on his rendition of the song, "I prepared the feeling of a sexy separation."



Though Yoo Hwe Seung took the round from The Barberettes, it was Baek Chung Kang who took the final win.



Take a look at Yoo Hwe Seung's cover and the original by Baeho below.