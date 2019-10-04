Cast of 'New Journey To The West 7' ask you to tune into the new season in their hilarious costumes

tvN's beloved game variety series 'New Journey To The West' is returning with season 7 this month!

On October 5, the cast members of 'New Journey To The West 7' including Kang Ho Dong, Eun Ji Won, Lee Soo Geun, Super Junior's Kyuhyun, WINNER's Song Min Ho, and Block B's P.O appeared in a brief promo clip at the end of this week's 'Three Meals a Day', to inform viewers of 'New Journey To The West 7's return date!

As you can see above, all 7 of the cast members are sporting hilarious, brand new costumes like Shinmyohan, Genie in the lamp, Baechu guru and Radish guru from a classic Korean cartoon, and more!

You can look forward to tons of laughs and even more costume-craziness when tvN's 'New Journey To The West 7' premieres this October 25 at 9:10 PM KST!

