Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 minutes ago

WINNER reportedly preparing for comeback by the end of this month

According to reports on October 4, WINNER are gearing up for a comeback by the end of this month!

Industry insiders say that WINNER plan on showcasing new music for their fans some time before their upcoming solo concert, 'WINNER 'Cross' Tour' in Seoul scheduled from October 26-27 at the KSPO Dome. 

If true, this will mark WINNER's first domestic comeback in approximately 5 months. Afterward, the group is scheduled to stop in cities such as Taipei, Jakarta, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, and more for their ongoing 'Cross' tour. 

Do you want to see WINNER join the October comeback lineup with NU'EST, MONSTA X, Taeyeon, IU, and more?

Yo, WINNER too?! My heart can't even handle Super Junior, then Taeyeon and Monsta X, then WINNER? 😭❤

